File photo showing two people pose next to a Mexican army vehicle in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Núñez

Mexico's Supreme Court on Thursday voted in favor of striking down the controversial Internal Security Law, which authorized mobilizing the army and the navy for public safety purposes.

By a vote of 9-1, the judges concluded that the law, enacted by outgoing President Enrique Peña Nieto, violates the Mexican Constitution.