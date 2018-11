Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto (1L), poses next to Ianka Trump (4R), US President Donald Trump (3R) and Jared Kushner (2L). Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Courtesy of Mexican Presidency/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto bestowed the Order of the Aztec Eagle on Kushner during a brief ceremony on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Presidency of Mexico/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US President Donald Trump was on hand here Friday to watch son-in-law Jared Kushner receive Mexico's highest honor for foreigners.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto bestowed the Order of the Aztec Eagle on Kushner during a brief ceremony on the sidelines of the G20 summit.