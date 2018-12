Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tells a press conference on Dec. 11, 2018, that progrss is being made in talks with the United States on massive migration, and that the text has now been presented for a tripartite agreement on investment in Central America aimed at curbing that problem. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that progrss is being made in talks with the United States on massive migration, and that the text has now been presented for a tripartite agreement on investment in Central America aimed at curbing that problem.

During his morning press conference, the president said that Mexico's Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard has met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss the proposal.