Agents of Mexico's Marines participate in the destruction of drugs, in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico, 20 September 2018. The Mexican Marines burnt 4.7 tonnes of cocaine, 468 kg of marijuana and 54 psychoactive pills seized at the states of Guerrero and Morelos. EPA-EFE/David Guzman

The Mexican Navy incinerated 4.7 tons of cocaine, 468 kilograms of marijuana and 54 psychotropic pills seized in the states of Guerrero and Morelos, at a military base in the southern city of Acapulco, regional authorities announced Thursday.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Alberto Elias Beltran, said during the incineration that "a step is being taken in the protection of the population, since harmful materials are removed from circulation."