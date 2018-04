Photo provided by Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) showing the migrants rescued from a trailer in "inhumane conditions" in the state of Hidalgo, Mexico, Apr. 19, 2018. EPE-EFE/INM

Mexican federal agents intercepted two vehicles transporting a total of 191 migrants from Central and South America in "inhumane conditions," with no water or food, Mexican National Migration Institute (INM) officials said Thursday.

The migrants - including 181 Guatemalans, nine Hondurans and one Brazilian woman - will be able to request asylum in Mexico, although if that is not granted they will be returned to their home countries.