Relatives and friends protest in Mexico City on the seventh anniversary of the unsolved murders of photojournalist Ruben Espinosa and four women. EFE/ Mario Guzman

On Sunday, it has been seven years that the so-called Narvarte case - in which five people were murdered in Mexico City, four women and photojournalist Ruben Espinosa - has been under investigation in Mexico without resolution and with the authorities presumably covering up the crime and its perpetrators.

The families of the victims are saying "The truth can't wait" in the murders.