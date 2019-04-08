President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that Mexico was willing to serve as a mediator between the opposing sides in Venezuela after President Nicolas Maduro announced that he was open to having a third party help end the political crisis in the South American country.

"Mexico has its doors open so that a peaceful path can be found to resolving Venezuela's conflict," Lopez Obrador, the founder and leader of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena), said during his daily press conference at the National Palace.