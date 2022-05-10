Several journalists protest against the murder of colleagues, in Mexico City, Mexico, 09 May 202. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Several journalists protest against the murder of colleagues in Mexico City, Mexico, 09 May 2022. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Several journalists protest against the murder of colleagues, in Mexico City, Mexico, 09 May 2022. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Several journalists protest against the murder of colleagues in Mexico City, Mexico, 09 May 2022. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Several dozen journalists marched in Mexico City on Monday to protest violence against media in the country.

Three journalists have been killed in Mexico in the last five days, two of them on Monday, taking the toll to 11 this year.