Investigators collect evidence outside a bar in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, where seven people were fatally shot on Sunday, Jan. 6. EFE-EPA

Mexican authorities have several suspects in custody in connection with last weekend's shooting at a bar in the Caribbean resort city of Playa del Carmen that left seven people dead, state prosecutors said Tuesday.

"The Attorney General's Office of Quintana Roo State reports the arrest of several people, among them the material authors of the seven homicides," the agency said on Twitter.