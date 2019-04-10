President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (2-R), Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum (L) and Deputy Communications Secretary Salma Jalife Villalon (R) pose with Margarita Zapata (2-L), the granddaughter of revolutionary leader Gen. Emiliano Zapata, during the daily presidential press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stands next to a blow-up of a postage stamp marking the centennial of the assassination of revolutionary leader Gen. Emiliano Zapata during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

The government said Wednesday it was marking the centennial of the death of Mexican revolutionary leader Emiliano Zapata, who was assassinated on April 10, 1919, by issuing commemorative stamps, holding special lotteries, selling Mexico City Metro tickets with the legendary commander's image on them and staging exhibitions on the transit system.

"We're going to present images, the Metro ticket, his image in the national lottery, a postal stamp, everything," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.