Mexico City, Jun 14 (efe-epa) Mexico's foreign relations secretary said here Friday that a newly created National Guard force will start operating in the country's southern region on June 18 with the goal of halting the flow of United States-bound migrants.
"Regarding the National Guard deployment, it will be concluded by Tuesday of next week (June 18)," Marcelo Ebrard told reporters during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's regular morning news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.