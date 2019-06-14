Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard (right) speaks alongside Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a press conference on June 14, 2019, at the National Palace in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard (right) speaks at a press conference on June 14, 2019, at the National Palace in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexico City, Jun 14 (efe-epa) Mexico's foreign relations secretary said here Friday that a newly created National Guard force will start operating in the country's southern region on June 18 with the goal of halting the flow of United States-bound migrants.

"Regarding the National Guard deployment, it will be concluded by Tuesday of next week (June 18)," Marcelo Ebrard told reporters during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's regular morning news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.