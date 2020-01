US President Donald J. Trump prepares to deliver remarks to the nation's mayors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

It’s a new election year for the United States and indirectly, for Mexico, which has an eye on Donald Trump’s possible re-election, who maintains a good relationship with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The American electoral process formally begins Feb. 3 in Iowa with the focus on who of the Democratic candidates – Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttiegieg and Bernie Sanders – will face Trump. EFE-EPA