Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister, Marcelo Ebrard addresses a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, 04 August 2019. Ebrard said that the Government 'will take legal actions' to demand the protection of the Mexican residents in USA, after 22 people were killed in a mass shooting at the Walmart in El Paso, Texas. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARIO GUZMAN

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks to the media during a press conference on the mass shooting that happened at a Walmart, in El Paso, Texas, Aug. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

A woman kneels in front of the makeshift memorial for the mass shooting that happened at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, USA, Aug. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

A woman kneels and prays in front of the wooden crosses lining the street representing all the victims of the mass shooting that happened at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, Aug. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Mexico's foreign minister and attorney general met Tuesday to discuss their next legal and diplomatic steps in the wake of the mass shooting in the United States border city of El Paso that left at least 22 dead, including eight Mexican citizens.

In a joint statement, Foreign Minister Marcelo Erbrard and Attorney General Alejandro Gertz said they agreed that the attack in El Paso was an act comparable to terrorism against Mexican citizens abroad.