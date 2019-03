Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (L), and the head of the National Women Institute Nadine Gassman (R) at a press conference in Mexico City on March 06,2019. EPA-EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

The government of Mexico presented Wednesday a wide-ranging plan to counter violence against women in the Aztec nation, where 3,580 femicides occurred in 2018.

"Sixty-six out of 100 women in our country suffer violence from a partner, family member, husband, a school- or work-mate, a person in authority or from strangers," Government Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero said at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's daily morning press conference.