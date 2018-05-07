The veteran leftist who is leading the polls ahead of Mexico's July 1 presidential election said here Monday that if elected, he would not summarily cancel the $13 billion project to build a new airport for this sprawling capital.

"We will have a dialogue with the business-owners, with the contractors, and will all of those who are involved - and even supporting investments for those who have bought bonds - to determine what is the best option," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a speech to the National Tourism Forum.