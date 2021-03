Mothers of victims of feminicides, protest outside the Attorney General of Juarez City, Mexico, 07 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres

Activists decorate placards with names of women victims of violence as preparations to the Women's International Day in Mexico City, Mexico, 07 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ramirez

Two women embrace as others place flowers and posters with the names of victims of femicides, on metal fences installed by the capital's government, during a protest against femicides, in Mexico City, Mexico, 07 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Women place flowers and posters with the names of victims of femicides, on metal fences installed by the capital's government, during a protest against femicides, in Mexico City, Mexico, 07 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Women place flowers and posters with the names of victims of femicides, on metal fences installed by the capital's government, during a protest against femicides, in Mexico City, Mexico, 07 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Women across Mexico on Sunday carried out a large marches and protests to demand justice for gender-based violence and answers on the whereabouts of missing women.

A march in Juárez City began in Puerta de Juárez with vehicles painted covered phrases such as "March 8 is not to celebrate, it is to fight" and "Being a woman should not be a danger" among the messages. EFE-EPA