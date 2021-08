A health worker performs a nasal swab on a young girl as part of a Covid-19 test on 18 August 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/Carlos Ramírez

People wait in line to get tested for Covid-19 at a testing center in Mexico City, Mexico, on 18 August 2021. EFE/ Carlos Ramírez

A health worker extracts a sample from a man as part of a Covid-19 test on 18 August 2021 at a testing center in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/Carlos Ramírez

Mexico has reached and exceeded the grim milestone of 250,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths even as the country has eclipsed its previous record high for number of daily cases amid a third wave of the pandemic.

But the government remains confident that cases will fall in a couple of weeks thanks to its vaccination campaign and is preparing for the return of children to in-person schooling later this month.