Courtesy photograph of the Mexican presidency, showing Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on March 3, 2019, during his morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Courtesy Presidency of Mexico / EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said here Tuesday that the governments of Central America and the United States have been contacted to investigate the case of 22 migrants allegedly kidnapped while traveling on a bus in the northern state of Tamaulipas.

"We are asking for information from Central American governments and the US government. We are doing the investigation," the Mexican president said at his morning press conference.