Excavated land is seen at the scene where at least 44 bodies were found in Zapopan, Mexico, 13 September 2019 (issued 15 September 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCISCO GUASCO SO EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Agents of the Rural Tactical Operations Forces search for people responsible for an attack on a family of Mormons, in Bavispe, Sonora, Mexico, 05 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LUIS TORRES

Relatives and friends attend the funeral of the LeBaron family in La Mora, Sonora, Mexico, 08 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LUIS TORRES

Mexico recorded 31,688 homicides between January and November this year, representing a 2.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2018, according to the country's Secretariat of Public Security on Friday.

The number of intentional homicides between January and November in 2018 was 30,852. The year ended with a total 33,743 murders recorded, representing an average of 92.4 homicides per day, according to the Secretariat, which keeps track of crime rates in Mexico. EFE-EPA