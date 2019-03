Mexican rescue team working after an accident in which a truck carrying a group of Central American migrants was traveling, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico on March 08,2019 EPA-EFE/Stringer/

Photo sent on March 08 2019 from the paper Novedades de Tabasco which shows the accident of the truck in which a group of Central American migrants was traveling, in the state of Chiapas Mexico.Mexico recovers bodies of migrants killed in road crash EPA- EFE/Novedades de Tabasco/editorial use only

Mexican authorities initiated on Friday the grim task of recovering the bodies of more than 20 Central American migrants killed in a highway accident in the southeastern state of Chiapas.

Work began before dawn in the ditch where a truck carrying some 60 people overturned after running off the road in a mountainous area near the town of Soyalo, northeast of Tuxtla Gutierrez, the state capital.