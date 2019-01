Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (r) holds a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (l) at the National Palace in Mexico City on Jan. 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (r) holds a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (l) at the National Palace in Mexico City on Jan. 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday rejected the proposal of visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to participate in an international contact group on the Venezuelan crisis.

In an appearance before the media by the two leaders after their bilateral meeting, Lopez Obrador insisted that "dialogue is the first step, things cannot be imposed, first the parties have to begin a dialogue" in Venezuela.