Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks during his morning press conference on Jan. 28, 2018, at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Sashenka Gutierrez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that Mexico will maintain its principle of nonintervention and the right of national self-determination in its approach to the crisis in Venezuela.

"Our position is the same. It is what our constitution establishes. We are not going to move from there," he said during his daily press conference.