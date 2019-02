President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a morning press conference, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 8, 2019. Obrador denounced today the 'dismantling' of the State Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and the presence of private companies in the energy sector. EPA-EFE/ Mario Guzman

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reiterated on Friday that the only path to a solution of the crisis in Venezuela is dialogue between the government and opposition.

"There is polarization on this issue and there are many arguments. And what we want is dialogue. (This was) the approach in Uruguay," he said during his daily morning press conference a day after representatives of Mexico and more than a dozen other nations met in Montevideo to discuss the situation in Venezuela.