Residents walk out of office buildings after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake today in Guadalajara, Mexico, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE /Francisco Pérez

The magnitude-6 earthquake felt early Friday in the western Mexican state of Jalisco appeared to have caused no injuries or damage, officials said.

Authorities in Jalisco and neighboring Colima state said they had received no reports about casualties or damage, federal Civil Protection director Luis Felipe Puente said via Twitter.