Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard offers a press conference in Mexico City on July 15, 2019, ruling out that Mexico would operate as a "safe third country" after a US unilateral announcement tightening asylum application requirements. EFE-EPA/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexico rules out being safe third country for migrants despite Trump's order

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard on Monday ruled out that his country would become a "safe third country" for migrants seeking asylum or refuge in the United States after US President Donald Trump tightened regulations for accepting asylum applications from migrants.

"A safe third country means that Mexico handles the asylum process to enter the United States on Mexican territory. This will not occur with this (US) regulation," said the foreign minister at a press conference in Mexico City.