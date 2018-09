The director of investigations of Civil Aeronautics, Jose Armando Constantino, speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

(L-R) Aeromexico's Corporate Security Director Arturo Roberto Duhart; the president of the College of Mexican Aeronautics Engineers, Gregorio Garcia; the director general of Services for Navigation in Mexico's Air Space, Roberto Kobeh; the director general of Civil Aeronautics, Luis Gerardo Fonseca; the director of investigations of Civil Aeronautics, Jose Armando Constantino; and the Vice President of the College of Aviator Pilots of Mexico, Santiago Lopez, deliver a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Mexico's civil aviation authorities on Wednesday ruled out equipment failure and human error in the July 31 crash of a commercial airliner in the northern city of Durango, in which all 103 people aboard survived.

"There is no evidence of mechanical failure in the aircraft nor of human error," Armando Constantino, director of investigations of Civil Aeronautics, said in a press conference.