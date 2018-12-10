Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his morning press conference at the Hall of Treasury in the National Palace of Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sáshenka Gutierrez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, said Monday that he will abide by what he called an "anti-democratic" court ruling awarding the governorship of the central state of Puebla to conservative candidate Martha Erika Alonso.

"We are going to respect the decision of the Electoral Tribunal on the decision in Puebla. I said it quite clearly: enough with the hypocritical formalities! I think it was a wrong decision, undemocratic," the leftist leader said during his morning press conference.