Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard (2-L) listens as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2-R) speaks during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mark Schiefelbein/POOL

Mexico's foreign minister on Tuesday opted to take advantage of China's enormous potential in trade and investment after a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing.

"I am an optimist. There are good prospects and great potential. For example, in tourism, joint investments through sectors such as the aerospace industry, electric mobility, logistics, household appliances and the medical industry," Marcelo Ebrard told the media after meeting Wang Yi in Beijing.