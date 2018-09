A handout photo made available by Mexico's TEPJF electoral tribunal on Sept. 20, 2018, shows the TEPJF's members during a session in Mexico City to discuss the gubernatorial election in Puebla. EPA-EFE/TEPJF

Mexico's TEPJF electoral tribunal said Thursday that it ordered a complete recount of the July 1 election for governor in the central state of Puebla.

The judges unanimously concluded "that a recount is indispensable to obtain truthful, real and accurate results, which will generate certainty and confidence in the electoral process," the TEPJF said in a statement.