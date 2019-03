President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador takes questions from reporters during his daily press conference on March 14, 2019, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Government Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero (R) and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speak during the daily presidential press conference on March 14, 2019, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

The government said Thursday that it was finalizing the legal framework for the Mexican National Guard, a new law enforcement agency backed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The National Guard's creation was approved by Congress and the 32 state legislatures.