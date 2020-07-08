Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his regularly scheduled morning press conference on 07 July 2020 at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

After testing negative for the coronavirus, Mexican head of state Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador left Tuesday on a commercial flight bound for the United States and a highly anticipated meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington.

The stated purpose of the foreign visit, which is Lopez Obrador's first since taking office in late 2018 and one fraught with concerns about its political ramifications, is to celebrate the launch of a new trilateral trade deal - the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the successor to the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.