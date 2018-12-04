Mexico's new head of state, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on Monday at the National Palace signed his first presidential decree establishing a truth commission tasked with getting to the bottom of the 2014 abduction and presumed murders of 43 students from Ayotzinapa teacher's college.
The panel must be established within "no more than 30 working days" and will be made up of relatives of the youths, representatives of various government departments and specialists who are part of an autonomous team, the undersecretary of human rights, Alejandro Encinas, said.