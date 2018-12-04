Mexico's new president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (c), poses next to the relatives of the 43 missing students that were abductedde and presumed murdered on the night of Sept. 26, of 2014. Students from the Ayotzinapa Normal School, a rural all-male teacher training college known for its leftist activism, were attacked in Iguala, Guerrero, after they commandeered buses (a traditional practice) to travel to Mexico City for a protest. Six people - including three students - were killed, 25 were injured and 43 students were abducted. Mexico City, Mexico. Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sáshenka Gutierrez

Mexico's new head of state, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on Monday at the National Palace signed his first presidential decree establishing a truth commission tasked with getting to the bottom of the 2014 abduction and presumed murders of 43 students from Ayotzinapa teacher's college.

The panel must be established within "no more than 30 working days" and will be made up of relatives of the youths, representatives of various government departments and specialists who are part of an autonomous team, the undersecretary of human rights, Alejandro Encinas, said.