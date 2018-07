US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (2-L) is seen leaving a meeting with Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at his transition office in Mexico City, Mexico, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

US presidential adviser Jared Kushner (C) is seen leaving a meeting with Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at his transition office in Mexico City, Mexico, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador poses with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at Lopez Obrador's transition office in Mexico City, Mexico, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador greets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at Lopez Obrador's transition office in Mexico City, Mexico, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador greeted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo here Friday with a proposal for a new path forward in bilateral relations.

The meeting, which represented the first face to face conversation between US officials and the winner of Mexico's July 1 presidential election, was "frank, respectful and cordial," Mexico's Foreign Secretary-designate Marcelo Ebrard told a press conference.