The Mexican government provided this photo of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at a press conference in Mexico City on Monday, 14 June 2021. EFE/Presidencia de Mexico/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that the conservative opposition is seeking to use last month's deadly metro accident in this capital for political gain.

Lacking any leaders of their own, the right wants to spur infighting on the left, the president, known as AMLO, said during his daily morning press conference.