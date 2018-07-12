Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrives at his transition office in Mexico City on Wednesday, July 11. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador presented Wednesday a sweeping legislative agenda that envisions undoing the incumbent's controversial education overhaul and sharply limiting officeholders' immunity from prosecution, among other measures.

Lopez Obrador, who won the July 1 election in a landslide, announced a dozen "possible reforms to the legal framework" after meeting with legislators-elect from his leftist coalition, which will enjoy majorities in both houses of the new Congress.