Photo provided by the transition team of Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, showing him (C) posing with members of the Supreme Court, in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Prensa AMLO

Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers a press conference after his meeting with members of the Supreme Court, in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers a press conference after his meeting with members of the Supreme Court, in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday that his administration will reduce the pay of top officials in favor of boosting the salaries of teachers, soldiers, police officers, and medical professionals.

The leader of the leftist National Regeneration Movement party told a press conference that his government will draft a reglementary law for Article 127 of Mexico's Constitution, which states that no public servant can receive a salary higher than the president's.