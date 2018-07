Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (right) arrives for a meeting on July 11, 2018, in Mexico City with legislative candidates and mayor-elects who are part of his left-wing "Juntos haremos historia" (Together We Will Make History) coalition in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez/File

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is expected to do away with an elite security detail that for the past 70 years has been tasked with protecting Mexican heads of state and their families.

After winning the July 1 presidential election by a wide margin, the leftist politician confirmed that he would decline the protection offered by the so-called Estado Mayor Presidential, an elite techno-military organism that was created in the 1940s.