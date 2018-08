Photo taken Aug. 6, 2018, showing a cross made of nails on the Paso del Norte International Bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, the city where President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will hold the first of a series of public forums to get citizens' ideas about how to recover social peace. EFE-EPA/Favia Lineli

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (l) greets business mogul Carlos Slim Helu (c) on Aug. 6, 2018, at the close of a meeting of engineering groups in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/STR

This border metropolis that a decade ago was the world's most dangerous city will host this week the first of a nationwide series of forums where President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will seek public input on how to curb violence in Mexico.

The "Listening Forums" will begin on Tuesday in Ciudad Juarez and the last one will be held on Oct. 24 in Mexico City.