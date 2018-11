Mexico City, Nov. 13, 2018: Leftist leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador turned 65 on Tuesday, just a few weeks before fulfilling his longstanding dream of becoming Mexico's next president. Mariachis and followers arrived before his main office in the country's capital to celebrate, yet the soon-to-become president was not in the building. EPA/EFE/Mario Guzmán

Lopez Obrador celebrated his birthday without announcing any public activities for the day after making a working visit to southeastern Mexico on Monday.