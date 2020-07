A photo provided by the Mexican president's office that shows Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (center left) standing in front of the Statue of Benito Juarez, a 19th century Mexican president and national hero, on 08 July 2020 in Washington DC, USA. EPA-EFE/Mexican president's office

A photo provided by the Mexican president's office that shows Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looking up at the statue of Abraham Lincoln inside the Lincoln Memorial on 08 July 2020 in Washington DC, USA. EPA-EFE/Mexican president's office

A photo provided by the Mexican president's office that shows Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (third from left) posing with members of his delegation inside the Lincoln Memorial on 08 July 2020 in Washington DC, USA. EPA-EFE/Mexican president's office

A photo provided by the Mexican president's office that shows Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (center) greeting Mexican nationals on 08 July 2020 outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, USA. EPA-EFE/ Mexican president's office

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador kicked off his trip to the United States by visiting the Lincoln Memorial and the Statue of Benito Juarez here Wednesday morning.

The center-left Mexican leader, popularly known as AMLO, will meet with US counterpart Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.