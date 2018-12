Mexico's President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks during a press conference after a meeting with the Security Cabinet in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 3, 2018. Lopez Obrador explain that he wants to looking for an agreement with USA and Canada to invest in Central America and face the migratory phenomenon. EPA/EFE/Sashenka Gutiérrez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers a press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 4, 2018. Obrador celebrated the advance of the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) and the Mexican peso in its first Monday of mandate, because it denotes that 'there is confidence' in the markets. EPA/EFE/Jose Mendez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that he will ask the Senate to reform the Mexican Constitution to eliminate a provision barring criminal prosecution of the head of state for any offense short of treason.

"The initiative that I am sending to the Senate is to end this immunity. The impunity established by the constitution is over. The president will be judged like any other citizen for any crime," Lopez Obrador said during his morning press conference.