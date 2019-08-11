Photo provided by Iberdrola on Aug. 11, 2019, showing a community on Mexico's southern Isthmus of Tehuantepec, where wind energy companies are contributing to social projects that are improving the lot of local residents. --/Iberdrola/Editorial Use Only

On the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, in southern Mexico, it is impossible to guess by simply looking how many wind turbines have been erected over thousands of hectares. But thanks to the wind energy business, in the surrounding area the low-income communities have been resurging economically in recent years.

As a result of the social projects launched by various energy companies, municipalities like Santo Domingo Ingenio, which live surrounded by these majestic towers with their huge propellers that generate clean energy, are providing local residents with access to better medical facilities, electricity and better schools.