Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a press conference in Mexico City on Aug. 13, 2018, as which he announced that the Maya Train, which will be built to promote tourism in the Yucatan Peninsula, will be financed by a mixture of public and private funds. EFE/Jose Mendez

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Monday that the Maya Train that will be built to increase tourism in the Yucatan Peninsula will cost between 120 billion and 150 billion pesos ($6.259 billion to $7.824 billion) and be an investment that will be covered with mixed financing.

In a message to the media, Lopez Obrador, who will be inaugurated on Dec. 1, said that the railroad project, also known as the Transpeninsular Tourist Train, will cover more territory than initially planned, spanning 1,500 kilometers (930 miles).