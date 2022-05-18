Mothers and relatives of disappeared people place images of their loved ones on the fences that surround what was the Glorieta de la Palma in Mexico City, Mexico, 15 May 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Mario Guzman

The number of people reported as disappeared or missing in Mexico since 1964 have surpassed 100,000 amid alarming rates of impunity, experts told EFE.

"There are 100,000 people who are being looked for by their families, who are all over the country, because disappearances in Mexico are widespread. They are also disappearances that continue to happen, it is not a legacy of the past as it has been said," María Luisa Aguilar, coordinator of the International Area of the Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez Human Rights Center A.C. (Center Prodh), said in an interview with EFE.