Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a press conference at his Mexico City transition office on Sunday, July 15. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Sunday that his salary when he takes office will be less than half that of the incumbent.

The current president, Enrique Peña Nieto, earns 270,000 pesos ($14,270) a month, Lopez Obrador told a press conference, citing figures provided by his transition team.