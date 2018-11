Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) General Director Carlos Trevino takes part in a press conference, in Mexico City, Mexico, 27 November 2018. Pemex announced an increase in the oil reserve of the Ixachi filed, at the Veracruz basin, of over a thousand million barrels of crude oil, with an estimated value of up to 40 thousand million dollars. EPA/EFE/ Jose Mendez

State-owned Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) said Tuesday that the Ixachi onshore field in Veracruz state holds 1.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), more than triple its original estimate.

That 1.3 billion BOE estimate includes proven, probable and possible, or "3P," reserves, Pemex exploration director Jose Antonio Escalera told a press conference in Mexico City.