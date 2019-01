Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 29 2019. Lopez Obrador said that, in order to avoid the bankruptcy of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), the state company will have to pay less taxes, receive more investment and recover millions of dollars thanks to the fight against the robbery of hydrocarbons. EPA-EFE/ Martio Guzman

State oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) needs lower taxes, more investment and an end to the fuel-theft racket that cost the firm $3.4 billion in 2018 if it is to survive, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday.

"Pemex is one of the oil companies that pays the most taxes in the world, so we will have to invest more because it's one of the nation's basic industries," he said during his daily morning news conference.