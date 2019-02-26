Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 26, 2019. Obrador exhorted on Tuesday the dialog in Venezuela to achieve a 'peaceful solution' between the parties and defended the freedom of expression after the event occurred in the last hours with a Univision team. EPA-EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday called for dialogue to find a "peaceful solution" to the crisis in Venezuela and defended freedom of speech after a crew from the Univision network was briefly detained in the South American country while interviewing the president.

"I respectfully call on the parties to the conflict to sit down, dialogue and seek a peaceful solution," the founder and leader of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena) said in a press conference at the National Palace.