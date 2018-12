Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday defended his choice of writer Paco Ignacio Taibo II as head of the Economic Culture Fund (FCE), despite a controversial comment made by the writer that the head of state himself described as "unfortunate." Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutiérrez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday defended his choice of writer Paco Ignacio Taibo II as head of the Economic Culture Fund (FCE), despite a controversial comment made by the writer that the head of state himself described as "unfortunate."

"I would very much like him to take over at the Economic Culture Fund because he is a great writer and an intellectual of the first order, and Paco Ignacio also has a social dimension," Lopez Obrador said in a press conference.