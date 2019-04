A handout picture provided by the Mexican Presidency shows to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (C) during a meeting with members of the US Representative House, at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico, April 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/Mexican Presidency HO/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout picture provided by the Mexican Presidency shows to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (C) posing with members of the US Representative House, during a meeting at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico, April 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/Mexican Presidency HO/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador met privately here Monday with visiting members of the US House of Representatives, his office said.

Accompanying the president was Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard and his department's top officials for relations with the US, as well as Mexico's ambassador to the United States, Martha Barcena.